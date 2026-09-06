Wickremesinghe Sounds Alarm on Democracy at UNP's 80th Anniversary Milestone

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has issued a stark warning that Sri Lanka's democratic foundations and the sovereignty of its people are facing serious threats, using the United National Party's 80th anniversary as a platform to rally opposition forces across the political spectrum.

A Call for Unity Among Opposition Forces

Speaking at the landmark anniversary celebration of the UNP, one of Sri Lanka's oldest and most storied political parties, Wickremesinghe urged opposition groups to set aside their differences and unite against what he described as growing dangers to the country's democratic system.

The former president's remarks carried particular weight given his decades of experience at the highest levels of Sri Lankan politics, including his most recent tenure as President during one of the nation's most turbulent economic periods.

Concerns Over Democratic Erosion

Wickremesinghe did not mince words in conveying the gravity of the situation, framing the current political climate as a critical juncture for the island nation. His warning centred on what he sees as an erosion of the principles that underpin free and fair governance in Sri Lanka.

The sovereignty of the people and Sri Lanka's democratic system are under threat, according to Wickremesinghe's address at the UNP's 80th anniversary gathering.

The UNP, which has played a pivotal role in shaping Sri Lanka's post-independence political landscape, marked its 80th year amid a challenging environment for the party, which has seen its electoral support significantly diminish in recent years.

Significance of the Anniversary

The 80th anniversary represents a major milestone for the UNP, a party that has produced multiple heads of state and shaped key chapters of Sri Lankan political history. Despite its reduced presence in Parliament, party loyalists and senior figures gathered to reaffirm their commitment to the organisation's founding values.

Political analysts are likely to view Wickremesinghe's appeal for a united opposition as a strategic move to remain relevant on the national stage, while simultaneously positioning the UNP as a potential anchor for any broader coalition challenging the current administration.

Whether opposition parties heed the former president's call remains to be seen, but his intervention has undoubtedly injected fresh momentum into discussions around the future direction of Sri Lanka's opposition landscape.