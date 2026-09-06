Police Crack Down on Illegal Social Media Party in Theldeniya, 41 Arrested

Authorities arrested 41 individuals following a police raid on a party that had been organised and promoted through social media in the Victoria area of Theldeniya, police confirmed.

Party Organised Through Social Media Platforms

The gathering, which drew the attention of law enforcement, had been coordinated and publicised via social media channels before police moved in to disrupt the event. Officers descended on the Victoria area in Theldeniya and detained all 41 attendees found at the scene.

Growing Concern Over Social Media-Organised Gatherings

The incident highlights a growing trend of individuals using social media platforms to organise large gatherings, which can at times operate outside the bounds of the law. Sri Lankan police have increasingly been monitoring online activity to identify and intercept such events before they escalate.

41 individuals were taken into custody during the raid

The event was organised and promoted via social media

The raid took place in the Victoria area of Theldeniya

Further details regarding the charges filed against those arrested and the circumstances surrounding the raid are expected to be released by police in due course. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.