SLPP Slams Namal Rajapaksa's Arrest, Warns of Threat to Democratic Freedoms

Party Calls Detention an Attack on Democracy

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has issued a strong condemnation following the arrest and subsequent remanding of its National Organiser and sitting Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, describing the move as a direct assault on democratic principles in the country.

SLPP Rallies Behind Rajapaksa

Party officials wasted no time in voicing their outrage, rallying firmly behind the high-profile politician and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. The SLPP maintained that the arrest of one of its most prominent figures represents a disturbing pattern of political targeting rather than a genuine pursuit of justice.

The party stressed that the detention of an elected member of Parliament sets a dangerous precedent for democratic governance in Sri Lanka.

Concerns Over Political Motivations

Senior SLPP figures have questioned the timing and nature of the arrest, suggesting that the action against Namal Rajapaksa carries unmistakable political undertones. The party argued that pursuing criminal proceedings against an opposition parliamentarian undermines the integrity of Sri Lanka's democratic institutions.

Namal Rajapaksa, who has served as one of the SLPP's most recognisable faces and a key organisational force within the party, was remanded following his arrest, a development that has sent shockwaves through opposition political circles.

Opposition Voices Growing Discontent

The arrest has intensified tensions between the ruling administration and opposition parties, with the SLPP urging its supporters and the broader Sri Lankan public to remain vigilant in the face of what it characterises as an erosion of fundamental democratic freedoms. The party has signalled that it intends to pursue all available legal and political avenues in response to the situation.

As the case continues to unfold, political observers across the island are closely watching how the matter will affect the broader opposition landscape ahead of future electoral contests.

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