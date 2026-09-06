Teen Arrested in Matale After Father Found Dead in Suspected Killing

A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the death of his father in the Ukuwela area of Matale, according to Police.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of the teenager following the incident, which has shocked the local community. The victim is reported to be the boy's own father, making the case a deeply disturbing one for investigators and residents alike.

Police in the Matale district launched an investigation into the killing, which led to the swift identification and arrest of the juvenile suspect. Due to the age of the accused, further proceedings are expected to be handled in accordance with laws governing juvenile offenders in Sri Lanka.

The Ukuwela area, situated within the Matale District of the Central Province, has been left unsettled by the tragic turn of events. Authorities have not yet publicly disclosed the circumstances or motive believed to be behind the killing.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing, with Police expected to reveal further details as the case progresses through the legal process.

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