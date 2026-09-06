Lanka Realty Executive Director Cleared to Travel After Contractor Dispute Resolved

A commercial dispute that led to the dramatic detention of a senior director of a listed company at Bandaranaike International Airport has been brought to a close, allowing the executive to travel freely once again.

What Triggered the Airport Incident

Hisham Jamaldeen, Executive Director of Lanka Realty Investments PLC, was stopped at Katunayake and prevented from leaving the country following a legal dispute that had escalated to the point of intervention by authorities at the airport.

The matter stemmed from a disagreement between Mulberry Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lanka Realty Investments PLC, and a contractor named Omni Engineering and Trading Solutions. The nature of the dispute is understood to have been commercial in character, involving dealings between the two parties.

Resolution Reached

The dispute has since been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties involved, lifting the travel restriction that had been placed on Jamaldeen. His detention at BIA had raised considerable attention given Lanka Realty's status as a publicly listed company on the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Implications for the Listed Company

The incident highlighted the potential consequences that commercial disagreements involving subsidiaries can have on the executives of parent listed entities, including restrictions on personal freedoms such as international travel.

Lanka Realty Investments PLC operates in the real estate sector, and Mulberry Holdings functions as one of its key subsidiary vehicles. With the dispute now settled, normal operations and executive movements are expected to resume without further disruption.