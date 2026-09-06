TBWA\Sri Lanka Clinches Top Industry Leader Title at 2026 Dragons Awards

TBWA\Sri Lanka has achieved a landmark milestone in the local advertising and creative industry, being named the number one Industry Leader at the prestigious 2026 Dragons of Asia awards — one of the most coveted recognition platforms in the Asian marketing and communications landscape.

A Historic Achievement for Sri Lankan Advertising

The accolade marks a significant moment not only for the agency but for Sri Lanka's broader creative sector, signalling that homegrown talent and strategic innovation are increasingly capable of competing at the highest levels across Asia. Being ranked first among industry leaders is a testament to the agency's consistent performance, creative output, and measurable impact on behalf of its clients.

About the Dragons of Asia

The Dragons of Asia is a highly respected awards programme that celebrates excellence in marketing, advertising, and communications across the Asia-Pacific region. Rankings are determined based on cumulative performance across multiple award categories, making the Industry Leader title a reflection of sustained excellence rather than a single standout campaign.

What the Recognition Means

For TBWA\Sri Lanka, topping the Industry Leader rankings places the agency in elite company regionally and reinforces its position as the foremost creative force in the Sri Lankan market. The achievement is expected to elevate the profile of Sri Lanka's advertising industry among regional peers and multinational clients alike.

The recognition comes as Sri Lankan businesses increasingly look to bold, data-driven, and culturally resonant creative strategies to navigate a competitive and rapidly evolving marketplace. TBWA\Sri Lanka's leadership ranking underscores the growing sophistication and ambition of the island's creative professionals on the world stage.