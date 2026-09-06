Sri Lanka's Missing Guns Crisis: IGP Reveals Alarming Scale of Illegal Weapons in Circulation

Barely a day goes by in Sri Lanka without headlines of drug busts or underworld violence, and the country's top police official has now shed light on the deeply troubling scale of illegal firearms that remain at large across the island.

Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, addressing this year's Police Day ceremony held in Colombo on Thursday, delivered a stark assessment of the law enforcement challenges facing the country, highlighting significant narcotics seizures alongside mounting concerns over unaccounted weapons circulating in criminal networks.

A Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

The IGP's address came against a backdrop of relentless criminal activity that has kept Sri Lankan police stretched thin. Large quantities of narcotics have been intercepted by authorities, yet the parallel issue of illegal firearms continues to shadow every major underworld incident reported across the country.

While drug detection operations have recorded notable successes, law enforcement sources acknowledge that the number of weapons unaccounted for represents a serious and growing national security concern. These firearms, believed to be in the hands of criminal elements and underworld figures, fuel the cycle of gang violence that has claimed numerous lives.

Underworld Violence and the Gun Connection

The link between illegal weapons and organised crime in Sri Lanka is well established. Targeted killings, often carried out in broad daylight in residential and commercial areas, have become an alarming feature of the criminal landscape. Each such incident raises urgent questions about how firearms continue to find their way into the wrong hands despite ongoing police operations.

Security analysts have long warned that without a decisive crackdown on illegal weapon supply chains, progress in reducing underworld violence will remain limited. The IGP's public acknowledgement of the issue signals that senior leadership within the police force is acutely aware of the magnitude of the problem.

Police Day Address Puts Focus on Accountability

Police Day, observed annually, serves as both a commemoration of the service's contributions and an occasion for senior officials to outline priorities and challenges. This year's ceremony in Colombo took on added significance given the current climate of public concern over crime and safety.

IGP Weerasooriya's remarks are expected to intensify calls from civil society and political quarters for a comprehensive national strategy to trace, recover, and neutralise illegal weapons before they claim more lives on Sri Lanka's streets.

Illegal firearms in criminal hands remain a major unresolved challenge for Sri Lankan law enforcement

Drug seizures have increased, but underworld killings continue with alarming frequency

The IGP used Police Day 2025 to publicly address the scale of the weapons problem

Experts warn that tackling gun supply chains is essential to curbing organised crime

As Sri Lanka grapples with the twin threats of drug trafficking and gang violence, the question of where thousands of unaccounted firearms are hidden — and in whose hands — remains one of the most pressing public safety questions facing the island today.