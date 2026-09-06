Sun Passes Directly Overhead Several Sri Lankan Locations Today at Noon

Residents across several parts of Sri Lanka can witness a remarkable natural phenomenon today, as the sun passes directly overhead at approximately 12.08 pm local time.

The locations experiencing this solar event today, September 6, include Bentota, Thiniyawala, Iththakanda, Udawalawe, and Kataragama — all of which lie along the same latitude band currently aligned with the sun's position.

Why This Happens

The phenomenon is a result of the sun's apparent southward movement across the sky, a natural occurrence driven by Earth's axial tilt and its orbit around the sun. During this period, the sun's zenith — the point directly above — gradually shifts across different latitudes of the island.

According to astronomers, Sri Lanka falls within the tropical zone between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Equator, making it one of the few regions on Earth where the sun can appear directly overhead twice a year.

A Seasonal Occurrence

This year, the sun has been tracking across Sri Lankan latitudes from August 28 and is expected to continue its southward passage through September 7. During this window, different towns and villages across the country experience the overhead sun on different dates depending on their precise latitude.

At the moment the sun reaches its zenith, vertical objects cast little to no shadow — a striking visual reminder of Sri Lanka's unique position within the tropics.

Members of the public in the affected areas are encouraged to observe the event safely and avoid looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection.