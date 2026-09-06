FCCISL and Industry Ministry Unite to Push Sri Lankan SMEs Toward Ambitious 25% Export Growth Target

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL) has taken a significant step toward strengthening the country's small and medium enterprise sector, engaging in high-level talks with the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development aimed at driving a 25 percent growth target in SME exports.

High-Level Policy Dialogue Kicks Off

The bilateral policy dialogue took place on September 3, 2026, at the Ministry's headquarters, bringing together FCCISL leadership and Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe. The meeting signalled a renewed commitment from both the private sector and the government to align their strategies in support of Sri Lanka's SME community.

Ambitions for Export Expansion

At the heart of the discussions was a shared ambition to meaningfully scale up the export contribution of Sri Lanka's small and medium enterprises. A 25 percent export growth target has been identified as a key benchmark, reflecting the broader national push to diversify revenue streams and reduce dependence on a narrow band of export industries.

Sri Lanka's SME sector, which forms the backbone of the domestic economy, has long been identified as an underutilised driver of export potential. Both parties acknowledged that unlocking this potential would require coordinated policy support, streamlined regulatory frameworks, and targeted capacity-building initiatives.

A Platform for Ongoing Collaboration

The dialogue is expected to serve as a foundation for continued engagement between the FCCISL and the Ministry, with follow-up discussions anticipated to translate the agreed priorities into concrete policy action. Officials from both sides expressed optimism that a structured partnership between industry federations and government institutions would yield measurable results for SME exporters across the island.

For Sri Lanka's business community, the talks represent an encouraging signal that policymakers are willing to engage directly with private sector voices in shaping the country's industrial and trade agenda.