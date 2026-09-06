Watchdog Group to Scrutinise MPs' Wealth Declarations and Campaign Spending

The Institute for Democratic Reforms and Electoral Studies (IRES) has announced plans to conduct a thorough examination of asset and liability declarations submitted by all 225 Members of Parliament, covering both the 2024 and 2025 reporting periods, as filed with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

A Push for Greater Parliamentary Transparency

The initiative reflects growing public demand for accountability among elected representatives in Sri Lanka. By scrutinising the official declarations of MPs' personal wealth, IRES aims to identify inconsistencies, unexplained increases in assets, or other irregularities that may warrant further investigation by relevant authorities.

In addition to the asset declarations, IRES has indicated it will also turn its attention to election campaign finances, examining how candidates funded their campaigns during the most recent electoral cycles. Campaign financing has long been a concern among good governance advocates in Sri Lanka, with calls for stricter disclosure requirements and enforcement mechanisms.

Holding the Legislature Accountable

The dual focus of the IRES review — covering both personal wealth disclosures and campaign expenditure — signals a comprehensive approach to monitoring the financial conduct of parliamentarians. Civic organisations and anti-corruption bodies have repeatedly highlighted the need for independent oversight to complement the work of state institutions.

Sri Lanka's existing legal framework requires all Members of Parliament to submit declarations of assets and liabilities, yet critics have noted that meaningful scrutiny of these documents by independent bodies remains limited. The IRES review is expected to help bridge that gap by making findings accessible to the public and policymakers alike.

The findings of the examination are anticipated to provide valuable insights into the financial profiles of sitting legislators and contribute to broader discussions on electoral reform and anti-corruption measures in the country.