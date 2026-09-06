Sri Lanka's Women Cricket Rivals Humbled: India Spin Duo Demolishes Pakistan for Meagre 55 in T20I Rout

Pakistan's women's cricket team suffered one of their most humiliating defeats in T20 International history after being bowled out for just 55 runs — their lowest ever total in the format — in a devastatingly one-sided contest against India.

Spinners Steal the Show

The Indian spin duo of Shree Charani and Prema Rawat proved virtually unplayable, ripping through the Pakistan batting lineup and reducing them to ruins. The collapse was staggering in its swiftness — Pakistan losing six wickets for a mere eight runs across just 29 balls, a sequence so catastrophic that the side could not even survive to face the full 20 overs.

It was a performance that will be replayed in cricket circles for years to come, underscoring the growing dominance of Indian women's cricket and the persistent fragility of Pakistan's batting unit under pressure.

Historic Milestone for Harmanpreet

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also made history during the match, becoming the first player — male or female — to achieve a landmark that had previously eluded the entire cricketing world, further cementing her legacy as one of the most significant figures in the women's game.

A Match That Highlighted Regional Contrasts

Pakistan's total of 55 is their lowest ever in T20 International cricket

Six wickets fell for just eight runs in under 30 balls

The side was bowled out before completing 20 overs

Harmanpreet Kaur set a historic individual record during the contest

The collapse laid bare the vast gulf in quality between the two sides, with India's spinners exploiting every weakness in Pakistan's technique and temperament.

For cricket fans across South Asia, including Sri Lanka, this match serves as a vivid reminder of the rapid strides being made in women's T20 cricket — and the stark differences that still exist between competing nations in the region. India continue to assert themselves as the dominant force in Asian women's cricket, while Pakistan face serious questions about the depth and resilience of their batting resources.