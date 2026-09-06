Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Multiple Regions Across Sri Lanka

Met Department Issues Rainfall Advisory for September 6

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather forecast for September 6, 2026, warning of heavy showers expected to affect several parts of Sri Lanka, with rainfall accumulations likely to exceed 75 millimetres in certain areas.

The advisory, released at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday morning, cautions that showers or thundershowers may occur across multiple regions of the island throughout the day.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone zones where heavy accumulations of rain can lead to rapid inundation and disruption to daily life.

Rainfall exceeding 75 mm is forecast for several parts of the country

Thundershowers are possible in addition to general heavy rain

The forecast was issued at 5.30 a.m. on September 6, 2026

Authorities have not yet specified the exact districts expected to receive the heaviest rainfall, but the public is encouraged to monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology as conditions develop throughout the day.

Showers or thundershowers may occur across several parts of the country, with heavy rainfall exceeding 75 mm forecast for some locations — Department of Meteorology

Sri Lanka's southwest monsoon season typically brings prolonged wet weather to many parts of the island during this period, and residents are reminded to stay informed through official channels for the latest updates.

Related Video