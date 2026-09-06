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Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Uva, Central and Eastern Provinces This Afternoon

06 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
1 Comment
Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Uva, Central and Eastern Provinces This Afternoon

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather forecast for Sunday, 6 September 2026, warning residents in several parts of the country to brace for showers and thundershowers during the afternoon hours.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday, showers or thundershowers are expected to develop at several locations across the following areas after 2.00 p.m.:

  • Uva Province
  • Central Province
  • Eastern Province
  • Polonnaruwa District
  • Mullaitivu District

Heavy Rain Possible in Uva and Eastern Provinces

Meteorologists have highlighted that rainfall exceeding 75 millimetres is likely at isolated locations within the Uva and Eastern provinces, indicating the potential for particularly intense downpours in those areas.

Residents and commuters in the affected regions are advised to remain vigilant, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, as thundershowers can develop rapidly and may be accompanied by strong winds and lightning.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor prevailing weather patterns and urges the public to stay updated through official forecasts and announcements.

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Nimal Fernando 06 Sep 2026

Uva and Central always getting hit like this every September no joke

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