Navy Nabs Three Suspects in Illegal Sea Cucumber Haul Off Kudarappu Coast
The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended three individuals and confiscated 673 sea cucumbers harvested in violation of marine regulations, following an operation conducted in waters off Kudarappu.
Operation Details
Naval personnel intercepted the suspects during a targeted maritime operation in the Kudarappu coastal area, seizing the illegally gathered sea cucumbers before they could be moved further along the supply chain. The three individuals were taken into custody at the scene.
Threat to Marine Ecosystems
Sea cucumbers play a vital role in maintaining the health of Sri Lanka's marine ecosystems, particularly coral reef environments, where they serve as natural recyclers by processing organic matter on the seabed. Illegal harvesting of the species has long been a concern for marine conservationists and fisheries authorities across the island.
The trade in sea cucumbers remains lucrative, driven largely by strong demand in Asian export markets, which has made the species a persistent target for unlicensed harvesters operating in Sri Lankan waters.
Ongoing Naval Vigilance
This latest arrest underscores the Sri Lanka Navy's continued commitment to patrolling the island's coastal waters and cracking down on illegal marine resource extraction. Authorities have stepped up such operations in recent years as part of broader efforts to protect the country's fisheries sector and preserve biodiversity along its coastline.
The three suspects and the seized sea cucumbers have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.
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673 is alot. cant be just three people behind this, check who the buyers are
good work navy. these ppl destroying the ocean for what, few rupees?
exactly, and its the future generations who suffer no?