President Dissanayake to Lead Twin Rallies as NPP Celebrates Two Years in Power

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to address two public rallies this Sunday as the National People's Power (NPP) commemorates two years since the movement came to power in Sri Lanka.

The twin gatherings mark a significant milestone for the NPP, which has sought to position itself as a transformative political force since assuming governance of the country.

A Show of Strength

The back-to-back rallies are expected to draw supporters from across the island, reflecting the NPP's efforts to consolidate its political base and demonstrate continued public confidence in the administration's direction.

President Dissanayake is anticipated to use the platform to highlight key achievements of the past two years while outlining the government's vision for the road ahead, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic recovery and structural reform.

Two Years of NPP Governance

The NPP's rise to power represented a watershed moment in Sri Lankan politics, with the movement riding a wave of public demand for accountability, anti-corruption measures, and a departure from traditional political establishments that had long dominated the country's governance.

Since taking office, the administration has faced the considerable challenge of managing Sri Lanka's post-crisis economic stabilisation while attempting to deliver on ambitious reform pledges made during the election campaign.

Sunday's rallies are expected to serve both as a celebration of the movement's anniversary and as a reaffirmation of the NPP's political agenda heading into the coming years.