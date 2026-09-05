Colombo–Kandy Rail Link Set for Revival Next Month, Says Railway Chief
Train services connecting Colombo Fort and Kandy via Peradeniya are set to resume next month, according to a senior official from the Railway Department, bringing relief to thousands of commuters who rely on the popular route.
Long-Awaited Return of a Key Rail Corridor
The Railway Department's Chief Engineer Priyantha confirmed that preparations are underway to restore operations along one of Sri Lanka's most travelled and scenic rail corridors. The Colombo–Kandy route, which passes through the Peradeniya junction, serves a large number of daily passengers including office commuters, students, and tourists travelling to the hill capital.
The resumption of services is expected to ease significant pressure on road transport between the Western and Central provinces, a stretch notorious for heavy congestion, particularly during peak hours and festive seasons.
What Passengers Can Expect
- Train services to operate between Colombo Fort and Kandy via Peradeniya
- Services anticipated to commence within the coming month
- The route offers a critical transport link for daily commuters, students, and travellers
Significance for Sri Lanka's Rail Network
The Colombo–Kandy rail line is one of the oldest and most historically significant routes in the country's railway network. Restoring full operations is seen as a positive step toward revitalising public transport infrastructure at a time when Sri Lanka continues to work on improving connectivity across its provinces.
Commuters and transport observers alike have welcomed the announcement, with many expressing hope that the resumption will be accompanied by improved scheduling and service reliability.
Further details regarding the exact commencement date and service frequency are expected to be announced by the Railway Department in the days ahead.
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goverment always making announcements, lets see if it actually happens
what happened to the ppl who lost homes in the landslide, any update on that?
finally. how many months we waited for this nonsense
dont get excited, "next month" can mean anything in sri lanka