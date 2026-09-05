Colombo–Kandy Rail Link Set for Revival Next Month, Says Railway Chief

Train services connecting Colombo Fort and Kandy via Peradeniya are set to resume next month, according to a senior official from the Railway Department, bringing relief to thousands of commuters who rely on the popular route.

Long-Awaited Return of a Key Rail Corridor

The Railway Department's Chief Engineer Priyantha confirmed that preparations are underway to restore operations along one of Sri Lanka's most travelled and scenic rail corridors. The Colombo–Kandy route, which passes through the Peradeniya junction, serves a large number of daily passengers including office commuters, students, and tourists travelling to the hill capital.

The resumption of services is expected to ease significant pressure on road transport between the Western and Central provinces, a stretch notorious for heavy congestion, particularly during peak hours and festive seasons.

What Passengers Can Expect

Train services to operate between Colombo Fort and Kandy via Peradeniya

Services anticipated to commence within the coming month

The route offers a critical transport link for daily commuters, students, and travellers

Significance for Sri Lanka's Rail Network

The Colombo–Kandy rail line is one of the oldest and most historically significant routes in the country's railway network. Restoring full operations is seen as a positive step toward revitalising public transport infrastructure at a time when Sri Lanka continues to work on improving connectivity across its provinces.

Commuters and transport observers alike have welcomed the announcement, with many expressing hope that the resumption will be accompanied by improved scheduling and service reliability.

Further details regarding the exact commencement date and service frequency are expected to be announced by the Railway Department in the days ahead.

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