Gammanpila Defends Namal Rajapaksa, Labels Arrest 'Illegal' and Politically Motivated

Former parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila has stepped forward in defence of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, describing his recent arrest and remanding as unlawful and politically driven.

Gammanpila, a seasoned political figure and former cabinet minister, argued that the legal process followed in detaining the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa did not conform to established constitutional and legal standards, rendering the arrest illegal in his view.

A Question of Legal Procedure

The former MP maintained that proper legal procedure was not adhered to during the arrest, raising serious concerns about whether due process was observed. He stressed that any arrest of a sitting member of parliament must follow strict legal protocols, and that any deviation from those standards undermines the integrity of the country's justice system.

Gammanpila's intervention comes at a time of heightened political tension in Sri Lanka, with critics of the current administration accusing authorities of using the legal system as a tool to suppress political opposition figures.

Political Motivations Alleged

Beyond the procedural argument, Gammanpila suggested that the timing and nature of the arrest raise questions about whether political motivations were at play. He urged the public and the judiciary to scrutinise the circumstances surrounding the case carefully.

The arrest of a sitting MP without adherence to proper legal procedure is not simply a matter affecting one individual — it is a threat to parliamentary democracy itself.

Namal Rajapaksa, who has remained a prominent and active voice within the SLPP, has continued to draw significant public and political attention since his father's administration ended amid the 2022 economic crisis that triggered widespread civil unrest across Sri Lanka.

SLPP Rallies Around Namal

Gammanpila's public defence signals a broader effort within opposition circles to rally around Namal Rajapaksa and frame his legal troubles as part of a wider campaign of political persecution. The SLPP, though diminished from its once-dominant position in Sri Lankan politics, continues to position itself as a significant opposition force.

The case is expected to attract further political and legal commentary in the coming days, as opposition parties watch proceedings closely and the government maintains that the rule of law is being applied without bias or political interference.

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