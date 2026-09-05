Former President's Son Arrested Over $800,000 Bribe in SriLankan Airlines Airbus Deal

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested the son of a former president on allegations that he accepted a bribe of approximately $800,000 in connection with an aircraft procurement deal involving European aerospace giant Airbus, marking one of the most high-profile corruption arrests in the country's recent history.

A High-Profile Arrest Shaking the Political Establishment

The suspect, who carries the weight of his family's prominent political legacy, was taken into custody by investigators probing alleged corrupt payments linked to the purchase of Airbus aircraft by SriLankan Airlines. The arrest signals a significant move by Sri Lanka's current administration to pursue accountability at the highest levels of society, regardless of political connections or family pedigree.

Authorities allege that the accused received the substantial sum as a kickback during negotiations or finalisation of the aircraft deal, a transaction that involved one of the world's leading commercial aircraft manufacturers. Such procurement arrangements, given their enormous financial scale, have long been scrutinised for the potential to generate illicit side payments.

Airbus Bribery Scandal — A Global Context

Airbus has previously faced international legal consequences over its bribery practices in multiple countries. The company reached a landmark settlement in 2020 worth billions of euros with authorities in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, admitting to widespread corrupt practices in securing aircraft sales across several markets. Sri Lanka was among the countries implicated in those broader investigations, making the current domestic arrest a direct consequence of that global scrutiny.

The alleged bribe amount stands at approximately $800,000

The accused is the son of a former Sri Lankan president

The arrest is connected to an Airbus aircraft procurement deal involving SriLankan Airlines

Investigators have been pursuing the case as part of broader anti-corruption efforts

A Test of Sri Lanka's Anti-Corruption Resolve

The arrest is being closely watched by the Sri Lankan public, civil society groups, and international observers, many of whom have long called for meaningful accountability in cases involving the political elite. For years, allegations of corruption surrounding state enterprises — including the national carrier — have circulated without resulting in prosecutions of those at the top.

The move is widely seen as a strong statement by the current government that no individual, regardless of their family name or political background, is above the law.

SriLankan Airlines has endured years of financial turbulence and has been at the centre of numerous controversies relating to mismanagement and alleged corrupt procurement decisions. The airline, which is state-owned, has required repeated government financial interventions to remain operational, placing a significant burden on Sri Lankan taxpayers.

What Happens Next

The accused is expected to face formal legal proceedings, with investigators likely to present evidence gathered over an extended period. Legal analysts note that cases of this nature, particularly those with international dimensions involving foreign corporations, can be complex and protracted.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, still recovering from the devastating economic crisis of 2022 that brought mass fuel shortages, soaring inflation, and a sovereign debt default, this arrest carries deep symbolic significance — representing a long-awaited reckoning for those accused of plundering public resources while the nation suffered.

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