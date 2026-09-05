Iranian Oil Tanker Struck by Four Missiles Near Major Persian Gulf Export Hub

An Iranian oil tanker has come under attack after reportedly being struck by four missiles near Kharg Island, Iran's principal oil export terminal located in the Persian Gulf, in a development that has raised serious concerns across the region.

Attack Targets Strategic Oil Hub

The incident, which occurred in close proximity to Kharg Island, represents a significant escalation in tensions surrounding Iranian oil infrastructure. Kharg Island serves as the nerve centre of Iran's crude oil export operations, handling the vast majority of the country's petroleum shipments to international markets.

The tanker was reportedly hit by four missiles in the strike, though the full extent of damage to the vessel and any casualties aboard had not been immediately confirmed at the time of reporting.

Regional and Global Implications

The attack on a vessel near such a strategically vital location is expected to send ripples through global oil markets, given Kharg Island's central role in Iran's energy exports. Any disruption to operations in the area could have downstream effects on international crude oil supply chains.

Kharg Island handles an estimated 90 percent of Iran's oil export volume

The Persian Gulf remains one of the world's most critical maritime corridors for energy trade

The incident adds to a pattern of heightened tensions involving Iranian shipping assets

Situation Developing

Authorities and regional observers are closely monitoring the situation as further details emerge. The incident is likely to draw strong reactions from Tehran and could further complicate diplomatic efforts in the broader Middle East region.

Sri Lanka, which has historically maintained energy import relationships with Middle Eastern suppliers, could face indirect consequences should the attack contribute to sustained volatility in global oil prices.

The full scope of the attack, including responsibility and the condition of the tanker's crew, remains under urgent investigation.

Further updates are expected as international authorities and regional governments respond to the unfolding situation near one of the Persian Gulf's most sensitive maritime locations.

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