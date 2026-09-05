Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya Holds Royal Audience in Bhutan to Deepen Bilateral Ties

Historic Meeting at Tashichhodzong

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya held a significant diplomatic meeting with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the iconic Tashichhodzong fortress in the capital Thimphu last Wednesday, the 2nd of this month, in a move that signals Sri Lanka's commitment to strengthening ties with the Himalayan kingdom.

Focus on Development and Cooperation

The discussions between the Prime Minister and the Bhutanese monarch centred on Bhutan's current development priorities as well as concrete avenues through which the two nations could forge a closer and more productive bilateral relationship. The meeting, held at one of Bhutan's most historically and culturally significant landmarks, underscored the high regard both sides place on nurturing this diplomatic engagement.

A Growing Partnership

The royal audience reflects a broader effort by Sri Lanka's government to expand its diplomatic footprint across Asia. Bhutan, known for its unique development philosophy centred on Gross National Happiness, represents a valued partner in the region, and this high-level engagement is expected to open new chapters of cooperation between the two countries.

The visit by Prime Minister Amarasuriya to Thimphu is seen as a positive step toward building stronger people-to-people connections, economic collaboration, and shared development goals between Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

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