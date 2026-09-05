Jayatissa Takes Aim at UNP Over Response to Namal Rajapaksa's Remand

Minister Slams UNP's Stance on Namal Remand

Mass Media Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has launched a sharp criticism against the United National Party (UNP), questioning the party's response to the remanding of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa.

Speaking publicly on the matter, Minister Jayatissa suggested that the UNP's position on the issue was so unexpected that even the party's own loyal supporters would be taken aback by it.

"Even UNP supporters will be surprised by this statement," Jayatissa remarked, underlining what he described as an inconsistent and puzzling stance from the opposition party.

Political Tensions Rise Around Namal Rajapaksa Case

The remanding of Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a prominent figure within the SLPP, has triggered considerable political debate across Sri Lanka's party landscape. The case has drawn reactions from multiple political factions, with parties staking out positions that reflect deeper rivalries and alliances within the country's turbulent political arena.

Minister Jayatissa's remarks appear aimed at highlighting what the ruling administration views as contradictory messaging from the UNP, a party that has at times positioned itself as a champion of good governance and accountability.

Broader Implications for Sri Lankan Politics

The exchange underscores the increasingly complex dynamics between Sri Lanka's major political parties as the country navigates a period of significant economic and political transition. With the SLPP facing legal pressures and the UNP seeking to redefine its identity following recent electoral setbacks, public statements surrounding high-profile cases such as this one carry considerable weight.

Political observers note that the manner in which parties respond to the legal proceedings involving prominent figures like Namal Rajapaksa could shape voter perceptions ahead of future electoral contests.

Minister Jayatissa's criticism is expected to draw a formal response from UNP leadership in the coming days.

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