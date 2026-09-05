Coastal Crackdown: Illegal Hotels Between Bambalapitiya and Dehiwala Must Go by September 10

Authorities Issue Deadline for Removal of Unauthorised Coastal Structures

Unauthorised hotels and other illegally constructed structures operating along the coastal belt stretching from Bambalapitiya to Dehiwala have been served with orders to vacate and dismantle their premises, with a firm deadline set for September 10.

The directive targets a string of establishments that have been operating without proper authorisation along one of Colombo's most prominent and heavily frequented coastal corridors. The stretch, which runs through some of the city's busiest seaside neighbourhoods, has long been a point of concern for urban planners and environmental authorities alike.

A Long-Overdue Action Along a Sensitive Coastline

The coastal zone in question falls under strict regulatory oversight, as Sri Lanka's shoreline is governed by specific legal frameworks designed to protect the marine environment and ensure public access to the coast. Structures erected without the necessary permits are considered violations of these regulations.

Authorities have indicated that any establishments failing to comply with the removal order by the stipulated date will face further legal consequences. The move signals a renewed push by the relevant agencies to enforce coastal zone management laws that critics say have historically gone unenforced.

Impact on Businesses and the Public

The order is expected to affect a number of small and mid-sized hospitality businesses that have set up operations in the area, many of which attract both local patrons and tourists seeking seaside dining and leisure experiences. Owners of the affected establishments have been put on notice to comply without delay.

Members of the public and environmental advocates have broadly welcomed the crackdown, citing concerns over:

Encroachment on public coastal land

Environmental degradation of the shoreline

Obstruction of coastal access for ordinary citizens

Non-compliance with urban development regulations

The Bambalapitiya to Dehiwala coastal strip remains one of the most visited seafront areas in the Western Province, and its preservation has been a recurring topic in discussions around sustainable urban development in the Greater Colombo region.

Authorities have made clear that the September 10 deadline is non-negotiable, and enforcement action will follow for any structures that remain beyond that date.

This latest directive is being closely watched as a test of the government's commitment to upholding coastal protection laws, with many hoping it marks the beginning of broader, sustained enforcement action across Sri Lanka's vulnerable shoreline.