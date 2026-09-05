Government Declares Alcohol and Drug Ban at School Big Matches and Organised Events

The Sri Lankan government has announced a sweeping prohibition on the promotion and consumption of alcohol and drugs at school big matches and all other organised events across the country, in a move that has drawn widespread attention from parents, educators, and sports enthusiasts alike.

A Firm Stance on Substance Use at School Events

The decision marks a significant step by authorities to clamp down on what has long been an open secret at school cricket and rugby big matches — the visible presence of alcohol among spectators, which critics have argued sets a damaging example for young students attending these celebrated fixtures.

School big matches, particularly the iconic cricket and rugby encounters between rival schools, are deeply woven into Sri Lanka's sporting and social fabric. These events typically draw thousands of spectators, including former students, families, and current pupils. However, the festive atmosphere has often been accompanied by the open consumption of alcohol in and around match venues.

What the Ban Covers

The promotion of alcohol and drugs at any organised event is strictly prohibited.

The consumption of alcohol and drugs within event venues is banned.

The ban applies specifically to school big matches and extends to all other organised events.

Protecting the Spirit of School Sports

Authorities have indicated that the move is aimed at preserving the integrity and safety of school sporting events, ensuring that students can participate and compete in an environment free from the influence of harmful substances.

The government's decision reflects growing public concern over the normalisation of alcohol consumption at events attended by school-aged children and young people.

Child welfare advocates and school administrators have largely welcomed the announcement, noting that previous attempts to informally discourage alcohol at such events had produced limited results without the backing of an official ban.

Enforcement Remains Key

While the announcement has been received positively in many quarters, questions remain about how the ban will be enforced in practice, particularly at large-scale events where crowd management has historically been a challenge. It is expected that law enforcement agencies and event organisers will be required to work in close coordination to ensure compliance.

Further details regarding penalties for violations and the regulatory framework governing the ban are anticipated to be released by the relevant authorities in due course.

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