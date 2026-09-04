Two Wounded in Colpetty Housing Complex Shooting as Suspect Taken Into Custody

Two individuals were injured and rushed to hospital following a shooting incident that took place at a housing complex in Colpetty on Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.00 am, sending shockwaves through the residential area in one of Colombo's most prominent neighbourhoods.

Victims Hospitalised

Both victims, whose identities have not yet been officially disclosed, sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The severity of their injuries has not been confirmed at this stage.

Suspect Apprehended

Authorities moved swiftly following the shooting, and a suspect linked to the attack has since been arrested. Police are continuing their investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including any possible motive behind the attack.

Residents on Edge

The shooting has raised serious concerns among residents of the Colpetty area, with many calling for stronger security measures within housing complexes across Colombo. Gun-related violence in urban residential areas remains a pressing concern for law enforcement authorities in the Western Province.

Further details are expected to be released by police as investigations progress.