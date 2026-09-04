Sri Lanka Hit by Double Injury Blow as Mendis and Binura Ruled Out of England T20I Series

Sri Lanka's preparations for their upcoming T20I series against England have been dealt a significant setback, with two key players — wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis and left-arm pacer Binura Fernando — ruled out due to injury.

A Blow to Sri Lanka's Squad Depth

The twin absences will be a cause for concern for Sri Lanka's team management as they gear up to face England in what promises to be a highly competitive T20I contest. Mendis, one of Sri Lanka's most reliable top-order batters and the team's first-choice wicketkeeper, will be a particularly notable loss, given the influential role he has played in the side's batting lineup in recent times.

Binura Fernando, the left-arm seamer known for his ability to trouble batters with swing and pace, also misses out, further stretching Sri Lanka's bowling resources ahead of the series.

Injury Concerns Mount for the Lions

The injuries come at a critical time for Sri Lanka as they look to make a strong impression against a formidable England T20I outfit. The selectors will now be tasked with identifying suitable replacements capable of filling the void left by two players who are considered integral to the team's plans in the shortest format of the game.

Sri Lanka fans and cricket followers across the island will be hoping for swift recoveries for both players, with future series and tournaments on the horizon where their contributions will be greatly needed.

Further official updates regarding replacement call-ups and the severity of the injuries are expected to be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.