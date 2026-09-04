Former Minister Johnston Fernando Taken Into Custody by Anti-Corruption Commission

High-Profile Arrest Shakes Sri Lankan Political Circles

Former Minister Johnston Fernando has been placed under arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), marking yet another significant move by Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authorities against a prominent political figure.

CIABOC Makes Its Move

The arrest was carried out by CIABOC officers in connection with allegations of bribery or corruption levelled against the former minister. Fernando, who served as a minister under previous administrations, is among the most recognisable faces in Sri Lankan politics, making his detention a development of considerable public interest.

Officials from the Commission confirmed the arrest, though further details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances surrounding the alleged offences had not been fully disclosed at the time of reporting.

Background

CIABOC is Sri Lanka's primary state institution mandated with investigating and prosecuting cases of bribery and corruption involving public officials and political figures. The Commission has in recent times stepped up its efforts to hold high-profile individuals accountable under the country's anti-corruption laws.

Fernando's arrest is expected to draw significant attention from both the public and political observers, as calls for greater accountability among the country's political class have grown louder in the aftermath of Sri Lanka's prolonged economic crisis.

Further developments in this case are anticipated as the legal process moves forward.

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