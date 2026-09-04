American Premium Water Clinches Gold at Dragons of Sri Lanka 2026

American Premium Water has emerged as a standout winner at the Dragons of Sri Lanka 2026, securing a coveted Gold award at one of the island's most prestigious business recognition events.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has been making steady inroads into the Sri Lankan market. The Dragons of Sri Lanka awards are widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence in branding, marketing, and business innovation, drawing entries from some of the most competitive companies operating across the country.

A Recognition of Excellence

Earning Gold at such a competitive platform underscores American Premium Water's commitment to quality and its growing influence within Sri Lanka's consumer beverage sector. The award reflects not only the strength of the product itself but also the effectiveness of the brand's positioning and outreach strategies in a demanding market.

The Dragons of Sri Lanka awards ceremony continues to serve as a launchpad for recognising brands that demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation, celebrating businesses that set the standard for their respective industries.

Growing Footprint in Sri Lanka

American Premium Water's Gold win is expected to further bolster consumer confidence in the brand as it continues to expand its presence across Sri Lanka. For a market increasingly attentive to premium lifestyle products, this recognition places the brand firmly in the spotlight.

The accolade is likely to strengthen the company's commercial momentum as it looks to deepen its engagement with Sri Lankan consumers in the months ahead.