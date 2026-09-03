Western Province School Games to Revive Medal Tradition After Years-Long Absence

Young athletes competing in the Western Province School Games are set for a long-overdue boost this year, as medals will be awarded to winners for the first time in more than five years, marking a significant moment for school sports in the province.

A Return to Recognising Achievement

Officials have confirmed that podium finishers across all disciplines — both team events and individual competitions — will receive medals at this year's edition of the games, restoring a tradition that had been absent for well over half a decade.

"Medals will be awarded to winners of all sports this time, whether it is team sports or individual events."

The announcement has been welcomed by coaches, athletes, and parents alike, many of whom had long called for the reinstatement of formal recognition for student competitors at the provincial level.

What It Means for Student Athletes

For many young Sri Lankan athletes, competing at the Western Province School Games represents one of the earliest and most meaningful milestones in their sporting careers. The reintroduction of medals is expected to:

Boost motivation among student competitors across all age groups

Restore a sense of prestige and ceremony to the provincial games

Encourage greater participation in both team and individual sporting disciplines

School sports administrators have emphasised that recognising achievement at this level plays a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of national-level athletes, and that the return of medals reflects a renewed commitment to supporting grassroots sport throughout the Western Province.