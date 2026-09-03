Nimal Siripala Reveals He Was First Offered 2015 Common Opposition Candidacy Before Maithripala Sirisena

Senior Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) politician and former minister Nimal Siripala de Silva has disclosed that he was the first person to be approached with the offer of becoming the common opposition candidate ahead of the pivotal 2015 presidential election — a role that ultimately went to Maithripala Sirisena.

A Revelation That Reframes Political History

De Silva's disclosure sheds new light on the behind-the-scenes negotiations that took place prior to one of Sri Lanka's most consequential presidential contests, in which then-incumbent President Mahinda Rajapaksa was defeated after a surprise defection by his own Health Minister, Maithripala Sirisena, who went on to contest and win as the unified opposition candidate.

According to de Silva, overtures were made to him before Sirisena was identified as the consensus choice, suggesting that the selection process involved considerable deliberation and that multiple senior figures within the SLFP were considered for the role.

Significance of the 2015 Election

The 2015 presidential election remains one of the most dramatic turning points in modern Sri Lankan political history. Maithripala Sirisena's decision to break ranks with the Rajapaksa administration and stand as the common candidate united a broad coalition of opposition parties, civil society groups, and minority communities, ultimately leading to a historic defeat of a sitting president.

Had a different candidate been chosen — such as de Silva — analysts suggest the political landscape of the country over the subsequent decade could have been markedly different.

De Silva's Political Standing

Nimal Siripala de Silva is a long-serving and influential figure within the SLFP, having held several senior ministerial portfolios across successive governments. His revelation is likely to reignite discussion among political observers and party loyalists about how the critical decision was ultimately made and who wielded influence in brokering the common candidacy arrangement.

The former minister has not elaborated on why he declined or whether the offer was formally withdrawn, leaving several questions open for further public discourse.

Political commentators are expected to weigh in on the significance of this admission, particularly given ongoing debates about the SLFP's direction and its role within Sri Lanka's current political landscape.