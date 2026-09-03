CLA Chief Flags Concerns Over Conduct of 22nd Amendment Supreme Court Hearing

Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) President Steven Thiru has voiced serious concerns regarding the manner in which proceedings were concluded during the Supreme Court hearing on Sri Lanka's 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

Concerns Raised at Highest Level

Thiru, who heads one of the most prominent legal bodies representing lawyers across Commonwealth nations, raised the alarm over what he described as troubling aspects in the way the hearing was brought to a close. The concerns touch on procedural fairness and the integrity of judicial processes — issues that carry significant weight within legal and constitutional circles both locally and internationally.

The 22nd Amendment hearing has already attracted considerable attention given its constitutional significance, and the remarks from the CLA President are expected to add further scrutiny to the proceedings.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

The Commonwealth Lawyers Association represents legal professionals across dozens of member nations and has historically spoken out on matters concerning the rule of law, judicial independence, and access to justice. A public statement from its president regarding court proceedings in Sri Lanka is therefore not a routine occurrence and carries considerable weight.

The concerns raised by the CLA President underline the international community's continued interest in the state of judicial and constitutional processes in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's legal fraternity and civil society observers are likely to follow developments closely, particularly as questions around constitutional reform remain at the forefront of the country's political landscape.

Further details on the specific nature of Thiru's objections and any formal response from relevant authorities are awaited.