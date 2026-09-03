US Intelligence Behind Major Crystal Meth Bust at Colombo Port, Embassy Confirms

The United States Embassy in Colombo has confirmed that American intelligence played a decisive role in the recent seizure of a substantial quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as "Ice," at the Colombo Port.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the US Embassy revealed that intelligence shared by the United States directly enabled Sri Lankan authorities to intercept and detect 463 kilograms of the dangerous narcotic before it could reach its intended destinations.

Colombo Used as Transit Hub

According to the Embassy, the seized consignment of Crystal Methamphetamine was not destined for local consumption. Instead, Colombo had been exploited as a transit point, with the narcotics intended for onward movement to international markets. The disclosure raises fresh concerns about Sri Lanka's vulnerability to being used as a conduit in the global drug trade.

A Significant Bilateral Achievement

The bust stands as a notable example of intelligence cooperation between Sri Lanka and the United States, highlighting the importance of international partnerships in combating cross-border narcotics trafficking. The detection underscores the critical role that shared intelligence plays in disrupting sophisticated drug smuggling networks that operate across multiple countries.

Crystal Methamphetamine is classified as one of the most destructive illegal substances in circulation globally, and large-scale seizures of this nature are considered significant victories in the ongoing international effort to curb its spread.

Sri Lankan authorities are continuing investigations into the matter as further details of the operation are expected to emerge in the coming days.

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