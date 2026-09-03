Drought Conditions Force Temporary Campsite Closures at Kumana and Gal Oya National Parks

Sri Lanka's Department of Wildlife Conservation has announced the temporary closure of campsites at two of the country's most celebrated national parks — Kumana and Gal Oya — as prolonged drought conditions continue to take a toll on the island's natural ecosystems.

Dry Weather Triggers Conservation Measure

The closures, described as temporary, have been implemented as a direct response to the ongoing drought affecting these protected areas. Wildlife authorities determined that suspending campsite operations was a necessary step to safeguard both the park environments and the safety of visitors during this period of environmental stress.

Kumana National Park, located in the southeast of Sri Lanka and renowned for its rich birdlife and diverse wildlife, and Gal Oya National Park, famous for its scenic reservoir and elephant population, are among the most visited wilderness destinations in the country.

Impact on Wildlife and Visitors

Drought conditions typically place significant pressure on wildlife, reducing water availability and disrupting the natural habitats that these parks are designed to protect. The presence of campers during such a vulnerable period could place additional strain on already stressed ecosystems.

Visitors and tour operators planning trips to either park are advised to contact the Department of Wildlife Conservation directly for updated information on access and the expected duration of the campsite closures.

The Department has not yet indicated a specific date for the resumption of campsite activities, with the timeline expected to depend on improvements in rainfall and overall environmental conditions in the affected regions.

A Call for Environmental Awareness

The closures serve as a timely reminder of the vulnerability of Sri Lanka's wildlife reserves to climate-related challenges. Conservation officials are urging the public to remain mindful of the pressures facing the country's natural heritage and to support ongoing efforts to protect these irreplaceable ecosystems.