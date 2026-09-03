Sri Lanka Government Explores Safety Net for Workers Hit by El Niño Job Losses

The Sri Lankan government is weighing the introduction of a dedicated relief mechanism to support workers who find themselves unemployed as a direct consequence of the El Niño weather phenomenon's economic impact on the country.

Protecting Livelihoods Amid Climate Pressures

Officials are examining ways to cushion the blow for those whose jobs are threatened by the far-reaching effects of El Niño, which has already begun disrupting agricultural output, water availability, and related industries across the island. The proposed mechanism would aim to provide a financial lifeline to affected individuals during periods of unemployment caused by the climate event.

El Niño, characterised by the periodic warming of Pacific Ocean surface temperatures, typically brings drier-than-usual conditions to South Asia, placing considerable strain on rain-dependent sectors such as farming, fisheries, and hydropower-linked industries — all of which are significant sources of employment in Sri Lanka.

Vulnerable Sectors Under the Spotlight

Workers in agriculture and other climate-sensitive industries are considered most at risk of income disruption. With Sri Lanka still navigating its economic recovery, policymakers are under pressure to act swiftly before widespread job losses compound existing hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

The government has yet to announce the precise structure or eligibility criteria for the proposed relief scheme, but discussions are understood to be ongoing at a senior policy level.

Further details on the relief framework are expected to be disclosed as planning progresses.

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