Ministry Warns of Legal Action Against Those Who Punish Children Over Scholarship Exam Results

Strong Warning Issued to Parents and Guardians Ahead of Scholarship Results

The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs has issued a stern warning that legal action will be pursued against any individual found physically punishing children in response to their Grade Five Scholarship Examination results.

With the highly anticipated scholarship results expected to be released soon, the Ministry has moved proactively to safeguard the wellbeing of children across the island, urging parents, guardians, and educators to exercise restraint and offer emotional support rather than resorting to punishment.

Children's Rights Must Be Protected

Officials from the Ministry emphasised that every child has the right to be treated with dignity and compassion, regardless of their academic performance. The pressure surrounding the Grade Five Scholarship Examination is widely recognised as immense, and authorities are concerned that disappointing results could trigger harmful reactions from adults.

Children must be encouraged and supported, not punished for their examination outcomes. Any form of physical harm inflicted upon a child constitutes a violation of the law and will be dealt with accordingly.

The Ministry made clear that Sri Lanka's existing child protection legislation provides robust safeguards against abuse, and that complaints received will be taken seriously by the relevant authorities.

A Call for Compassion and Understanding

The Ministry appealed to all parents and caregivers to recognise that a single examination does not define a child's future or their worth. Children who do not achieve their desired results need encouragement and guidance, not blame or physical discipline.

Parents are urged to speak calmly and supportively with their children about results

Educators are reminded of their duty of care towards students during this sensitive period

Community members are encouraged to report suspected cases of child abuse to the relevant authorities

The Ministry reiterated that the mental and physical wellbeing of Sri Lanka's children remains a top national priority, and that it will not hesitate to act against those who violate the rights of minors under its protection framework.

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