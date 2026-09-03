Historic 7 for 5: Chamari Athapaththu Stuns World Cricket with Hat-Trick and Record-Breaking Spell

Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu delivered one of the most extraordinary bowling performances in the history of Twenty20 International cricket, claiming a stunning seven wickets for just five runs — including a hat-trick — in a spell that left the cricketing world speechless.

A Performance That Defied Expectation

What made the achievement all the more remarkable was the context surrounding it. Prior to this historic outing, Athapaththu had never taken five wickets in a T20 International. In a single, breathtaking spell, she not only crossed that threshold but shattered it entirely, finishing with figures of 7 for 5 — a performance that will almost certainly stand among the greatest bowling displays the format has ever witnessed.

The hat-trick embedded within that spell added another layer of brilliance to an already astonishing contribution, with three consecutive wickets underlining her dominance over the opposition batting lineup.

From Batter to Record-Breaking Bowler

Athapaththu is widely recognised as one of the most destructive batters in women's cricket globally, and her all-round capabilities have long been appreciated. However, this bowling performance represents an entirely new chapter in her celebrated international career, firmly establishing her as a match-winner with the ball as well as the bat.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, the performance offers enormous cause for pride and optimism. Athapaththu continues to carry the women's game in the island nation to new heights, consistently producing moments that capture global attention and inspire the next generation of cricketers at home.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lanka Women's Cricket

The significance of this spell extends beyond individual glory. It places Sri Lanka women's cricket firmly in the international spotlight and serves as a reminder of the remarkable talent emerging from the country. With Athapaththu leading both on and off the field, Sri Lanka's women's team continues to grow as a competitive force in world cricket.

As the cricketing community processes what they have witnessed, one thing is beyond dispute — Chamari Athapaththu's 7 for 5 will be remembered and spoken about for years to come.

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