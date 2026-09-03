Deputy Defence Minister Hands Over Appointment Letters to Newly Recruited Sri Lanka Air Force Civilian Staff

A batch of newly recruited civilian employees of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) officially received their appointment letters in a formal ceremony presided over by the Deputy Minister of Defence, marking a significant milestone in their careers with the country's defence establishment.

A Formal Welcome into the Defence Sector

The appointment letter distribution ceremony underscored the government's continued commitment to strengthening the administrative and civilian workforce supporting the Sri Lanka Air Force. The Deputy Minister of Defence personally handed over the letters to the new recruits, lending the occasion an air of importance and official recognition.

The newly appointed civilian employees will take up various roles within the SLAF, contributing to the day-to-day administrative and operational support functions that are vital to the smooth running of the air force's non-combat activities.

Significance of Civilian Staff in the Armed Forces

Civilian employees play an indispensable role within Sri Lanka's armed forces, providing essential services across departments including administration, logistics, technical support, and human resources. Their contribution complements the work of uniformed personnel and helps maintain the operational efficiency of the defence establishment.

The recruitment of fresh civilian staff reflects the SLAF's ongoing efforts to modernise its workforce and ensure that qualified individuals are brought into the system through a structured and transparent selection process.

A Career of National Service

For the new recruits, receiving their appointment letters from the Deputy Minister of Defence represents not only the beginning of their professional journey but also a commitment to serving the nation through one of its most respected institutions. The ceremony served as both an official induction and an inspiration for the appointees as they prepare to take up their new responsibilities.

The Ministry of Defence is expected to continue its recruitment drives to meet the growing administrative needs of the tri-forces, ensuring that Sri Lanka's defence sector remains well-staffed and effectively managed.

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