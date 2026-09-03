Battaramulla Man, 65, Nabbed Over Rs. 40 Million Canada Job Fraud Scheme

A 65-year-old man from Battaramulla has been taken into custody by police after allegedly defrauding members of the public of approximately Rs. 40 million by falsely promising them employment opportunities in Canada.

Suspect Preyed on Job Seekers With Overseas Work Promises

The suspect, a resident of the Battaramulla area, is accused of luring victims with fraudulent assurances of securing jobs abroad, specifically in Canada. Investigators believe a significant number of individuals fell victim to the scheme, handing over large sums of money in the hope of securing a better life overseas.

The arrest was carried out following complaints lodged by members of the public who had paid money to the accused and received neither the promised employment placements nor refunds of their funds.

A Growing Concern in Sri Lanka

Job scams involving promises of overseas employment have become an increasingly serious issue in Sri Lanka, with fraudsters exploiting the aspirations of citizens seeking work abroad amid difficult economic conditions. Authorities have repeatedly warned the public to verify the credentials of any individual or agency offering foreign employment placements before making any financial payments.

The suspect is currently in police custody and investigations into the full scale of the alleged fraud are ongoing. Police have urged any additional victims who may have been deceived by the accused to come forward and make formal complaints with the relevant authorities.