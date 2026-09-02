US Dollar Selling Rate Holds Steady at Rs. 332 Against Sri Lankan Rupee

Rupee Shows Slight Depreciation at Commercial Banks

The Sri Lankan Rupee has recorded a marginal depreciation against the United States Dollar at select commercial banks across the island on Wednesday (02), with the greenback's selling rate remaining steady at Rs. 332.

The latest exchange rate figures reflect the ongoing fluctuations in Sri Lanka's foreign currency market, as commercial banks continue to adjust their buying and selling rates in response to broader economic conditions both locally and internationally.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

For ordinary Sri Lankans and businesses engaged in import and export activities, the stability of the Dollar selling rate at Rs. 332 offers a degree of short-term predictability, even as the Rupee faces mild downward pressure.

Importers will need to account for the prevailing exchange rate when settling foreign currency obligations.

Exporters and remittance recipients may find the current rate relatively favourable for converting Dollar earnings into Rupees.

Travellers exchanging currency should verify rates directly with their respective banks, as figures may vary between institutions.

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange market has been closely watched in recent years following the country's severe economic crisis, which saw the Rupee lose a significant portion of its value. The currency has since stabilised considerably following interventions by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the implementation of an IMF-backed economic recovery programme.

Exchange rates are subject to change throughout the trading day and may differ between banks and authorised money changers across the country.

Members of the public are advised to check with their respective commercial banks or authorised dealers for the most up-to-date buying and selling rates before conducting any foreign currency transactions.