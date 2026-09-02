Supreme Court Wraps Up 22nd Amendment Hearings, Ruling to Be Forwarded to Speaker

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has formally concluded its deliberations on petitions challenging the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, with the court's determination now set to be transmitted to the Speaker of Parliament.

End of Deliberations

The conclusion of the hearing marks a significant milestone in the legislative journey of the 22nd Amendment, which has attracted considerable public and political attention since its introduction. The Supreme Court examined the petitions filed by various parties who raised concerns over specific provisions contained within the proposed constitutional amendment.

Following the completion of deliberations, the court's decision will be formally communicated to the Speaker, as is required under the constitutional process governing amendments of this nature in Sri Lanka.

What Happens Next

Under Sri Lanka's constitutional framework, when the Supreme Court concludes its review of a proposed amendment, its determination is conveyed to the Speaker of Parliament, who then guides the bill through the subsequent stages of the legislative process.

The Supreme Court has completed hearings on all petitions related to the 22nd Amendment.

The court's ruling will be sent to the Speaker of Parliament.

Parliament will then proceed based on the court's determination regarding the bill.

The 22nd Amendment has been a topic of considerable debate among lawmakers, legal experts, and civil society representatives across the country, with its provisions drawing scrutiny from multiple quarters during the court proceedings.

The transmission of the Supreme Court's determination to the Speaker is a crucial procedural step before Parliament can advance the amendment through its remaining legislative stages.

Political observers and members of the public are expected to closely watch the next steps in Parliament as the 22nd Amendment moves forward following the conclusion of the Supreme Court's involvement in the process.

Related Video