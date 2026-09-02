Namal Rajapaksa Called Before Bribery Commission on 4th

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has received a summons to appear before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, with the appearance scheduled for the 4th of this month.

Rajapaksa Faces Anti-Corruption Body

The summons issued to the prominent SLPP parliamentarian marks a significant development in ongoing efforts by Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authorities to scrutinise individuals in positions of political power and influence.

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, holds a key organisational role within the SLPP and has remained one of the party's most visible public figures following the political turbulence the country has experienced in recent years.

Background

The Bribery Commission, which operates as an independent body mandated to investigate corruption-related allegations against public officials and others, has been increasingly active in summoning high-profile political figures in recent times.

The exact nature of the allegations or inquiry prompting the summons has not been fully detailed at this stage. Further developments are expected following Namal Rajapaksa's scheduled appearance before the Commission on the 4th.

This latest development is expected to draw considerable public attention given Rajapaksa's prominent standing within Sri Lankan political circles.