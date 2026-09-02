Armed Gang Vanishes With Rs. 60 Million in Brazen Thalawathugoda Travel Agency Heist

Police have launched a full-scale investigation following a daring robbery at a travel agency in Thalawathugoda, where a masked gang made off with an estimated Rs. 60 million in a swift and coordinated attack.

What We Know So Far

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the Thalawathugoda business community, saw a group of unidentified suspects descend on the travel agency before fleeing the scene with the substantial sum. Authorities have confirmed that the perpetrators were masked, making immediate identification extremely difficult.

Sri Lanka Police have wasted no time in initiating a formal inquiry, with investigators deployed to the area to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The scale of the theft — amounting to tens of millions of rupees — has drawn significant attention from senior law enforcement officials.

Investigation Underway

Detectives are currently working to piece together the sequence of events, including how the gang gained access to the premises and the route taken during their escape. Forensic teams have been called in to assist with the probe.

Residents and business owners in the Thalawathugoda area have expressed deep concern over the audacity of the robbery, with many calling on authorities to bolster security patrols in the locality.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward and contact their nearest police station. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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