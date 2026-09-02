Major Drug Bust in Wellampitiya: Over 12kg of Heroin and Ice Seized, Suspect in Custody

Authorities have made a significant narcotics seizure in Wellampitiya, arresting a 38-year-old man found in possession of more than 12 kilograms of dangerous illegal drugs, including heroin and crystal methamphetamine — widely known on the streets as "Ice."

Large Haul Uncovered

The raid resulted in the recovery of a substantial combined quantity of heroin and Ice, two of the most destructive controlled substances currently circulating within Sri Lanka. The seizure is considered notable in scale, reflecting the continued threat posed by large-scale drug trafficking operations across the country.

Suspect Apprehended

The arrested individual, a 38-year-old male, was taken into custody following the operation. Authorities have not yet disclosed the precise location within Wellampitiya where the raid was conducted, nor details regarding any suspected links to wider trafficking networks.

Growing Concern Over Hard Drug Trade

The discovery underscores growing concerns among law enforcement agencies over the increasing availability of hard drugs, particularly Ice, which has seen a troubling rise in usage across Sri Lanka in recent years. Heroin, meanwhile, remains one of the primary substances driving addiction and crime in urban communities island-wide.

Total drugs seized: over 12 kilograms

Substances involved: heroin and crystal methamphetamine (Ice)

Suspect: a 38-year-old male

Location: Wellampitiya

The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate, with investigations ongoing. Further details are anticipated to emerge as authorities continue to examine the case and probe any potential connections to organised drug supply chains operating within the region.