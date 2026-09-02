Civil Society Groups File Bribery Commission Complaint Against All 159 NPP Parliamentarians Over Allowance Misuse

A coalition of civil society organisations has filed a formal complaint with Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), accusing all 159 members of parliament representing the ruling National People's Power (NPP) party of misusing their parliamentary allowances on a large scale.

Complaint Lodged Against Entire NPP Parliamentary Group

The move marks a significant escalation in scrutiny of the NPP parliamentary group, which swept to power on a platform of anti-corruption and good governance. Civil society activists have pointed to what they describe as an ironic contradiction between the party's foundational pledges and the alleged conduct of its legislators.

The complaint targets all 159 NPP lawmakers collectively, suggesting that the alleged misuse is not an isolated incident involving a handful of individuals but rather a systemic issue affecting the party's entire parliamentary contingent.

Nature of the Allegations

The civil society groups allege that parliamentary allowances — funds allocated to members of parliament for official duties and constituency work — have been misappropriated or utilised in ways that fall outside their intended purpose. The organisations contend that such conduct amounts to a misuse of public funds and warrants a thorough and independent investigation.

The decision to bring the matter before CIABOC rather than raise it through parliamentary channels reflects the groups' apparent lack of confidence in internal oversight mechanisms addressing the issue adequately.

Pressure on an Anti-Corruption Government

The allegations place considerable political pressure on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration, which rode to electoral victory in late 2024 largely on the strength of its promise to root out corruption and establish transparent governance in Sri Lanka.

Critics and opposition figures are likely to use the complaint to challenge the NPP's credibility on the very issue that defined its rise to power. The party built its electoral brand around the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna's longstanding anti-establishment identity, making allegations of financial misconduct among its own lawmakers particularly damaging from a reputational standpoint.

CIABOC Yet to Respond Publicly

At the time of reporting, the Bribery Commission had not issued a public statement confirming receipt of the complaint or indicating whether a formal inquiry would be initiated. Under Sri Lankan law, CIABOC holds the authority to investigate public officials, including members of parliament, on matters relating to bribery and corruption.

Civil society organisations involved in the complaint have called on the commission to act swiftly and without political interference, stressing that accountability must apply equally regardless of which party holds power.

The development is expected to be closely watched by both the public and political observers, as it tests the independence of anti-corruption institutions under a government that has staked its legitimacy on cleaning up Sri Lanka's political culture.