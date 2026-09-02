Chamari Athapaththu Rewrites History with Stunning 7/5 as Sri Lanka Crush Indonesia by 75 Runs

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu delivered one of the most extraordinary individual bowling performances in women's cricket history, claiming a remarkable 7 wickets for just 5 runs to guide her side to a commanding 75-run victory over Indonesia.

A Record-Breaking Spell

Athapaththu's stunning figures of 7/5 are among the finest ever recorded in women's international cricket, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world and underlining the sheer dominance Sri Lanka displayed against their opponents. The legendary all-rounder, already regarded as one of Asia's most celebrated women's cricketers, has now added a historic bowling milestone to her already glittering career.

The performance dismantled Indonesia's batting lineup with ruthless efficiency, leaving them with little hope of chasing down Sri Lanka's total as the match ended in a decisive 75-run triumph for the island nation.

Sri Lanka's Dominant Display

Sri Lanka put in a well-rounded team effort, with the batting unit laying a solid foundation before Athapaththu's devastating spell with the ball sealed the result beyond any doubt. Indonesia, still developing as a cricketing nation, found themselves completely overwhelmed by the quality and precision of Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

The victory further strengthens Sri Lanka's position in the competition and sends a powerful message to rival teams about the threat they pose heading into future fixtures.

Athapaththu's Enduring Legacy

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, Chamari Athapaththu continues to be a source of immense national pride. Whether leading from the front with the bat or, as demonstrated in this match, producing record-breaking spells with the ball, she consistently raises the bar for women's cricket in Sri Lanka and across the Asian region.

Her latest feat is expected to earn widespread recognition from cricket boards and fans alike, and serves as an inspiration to the next generation of young Sri Lankan women taking up the sport.

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