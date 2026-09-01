MAS Holdings Eyeing India Expansion Amid Reports of Sri Lanka Operational Cutbacks

Sri Lanka's garment industry giant MAS Holdings is reportedly redirecting a portion of its manufacturing focus toward India, raising concerns among industry observers and workers about the future scale of its operations in its home country.

A Strategic Pivot Toward India

According to reports circulating within the apparel industry, MAS Holdings — one of Sri Lanka's most prominent and internationally recognised apparel manufacturers — is exploring an expanded footprint in India. The move is seen as part of a broader strategy to remain competitive in a rapidly shifting global manufacturing landscape, where cost pressures and buyer demands are constantly evolving.

The company, which has long been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export economy, supplies major global fashion and sportswear brands. Any significant relocation or scaling back of its Sri Lankan operations would carry considerable weight for the island nation's industrial workforce and export revenue.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's apparel sector is one of the country's top foreign exchange earners, and MAS Holdings is among its leading contributors. A strategic shift in the company's operational base could have ripple effects across supply chains, employment, and the broader manufacturing ecosystem.

Thousands of Sri Lankan workers are employed across MAS facilities island-wide.

The apparel industry accounts for a significant share of Sri Lanka's annual export earnings.

Any downsizing could place additional pressure on an economy still recovering from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Industry Watching Closely

While MAS Holdings has not issued an official public statement confirming a formal withdrawal or large-scale reduction of its Sri Lankan operations, industry insiders suggest the signals are worth monitoring closely. India's larger labour pool, proximity to raw material suppliers, and growing trade agreements with key markets make it an increasingly attractive destination for apparel manufacturers seeking scale and cost efficiency.

Analysts note that such strategic realignments are not uncommon in the global garment industry, where manufacturers must constantly balance operational costs with market access and logistical advantages.

Government Response Awaited

As of now, Sri Lankan authorities and the Board of Investment have not made any public comment addressing the reported shift. Industry stakeholders are calling on the government to engage proactively with leading apparel manufacturers to ensure Sri Lanka remains a competitive and attractive destination for garment production.

The development is being watched carefully by trade unions, industry bodies, and policymakers alike, as the country cannot afford to lose one of its most vital economic pillars at this critical stage of its economic recovery.

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