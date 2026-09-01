Sri Lanka's Total Public Debt Stands at USD 97.952 Billion

Nation's Debt Burden Comes Into Sharp Focus

Sri Lanka's total public debt has reached USD 97.952 billion, the latest figures have revealed, highlighting the scale of the financial challenge the island nation continues to face as it navigates its ongoing economic recovery.

A Nation Still Climbing Out of Crisis

The staggering debt figure underscores the magnitude of Sri Lanka's fiscal obligations as the country works to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented economic crisis that brought widespread hardship to millions of citizens in recent years.

Public debt of this scale encompasses both domestic and foreign borrowings accumulated by the government over successive administrations, and reflects the long-term commitments Sri Lanka must honour as part of its debt restructuring efforts.

Restructuring Efforts Ongoing

Sri Lanka has been engaged in negotiations with bilateral creditors and international bondholders as part of a broader debt restructuring programme supported by the International Monetary Fund. The country secured an IMF bailout package as a lifeline following its declaration of sovereign default in 2022 — the first in its post-independence history.

Authorities have stressed the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline and implementing structural reforms to gradually bring the debt burden under control and restore confidence among international investors and lending institutions.

What This Means for Ordinary Sri Lankans

The sheer size of the public debt has direct implications for everyday Sri Lankans, as debt servicing costs continue to consume a significant portion of government revenue — limiting the funds available for essential public services such as healthcare, education and infrastructure development.

Sri Lanka's total public debt now stands at USD 97.952 billion

The country remains under an active IMF-supported recovery programme

Debt restructuring negotiations with creditors are ongoing

Fiscal consolidation remains a central pillar of the government's economic strategy

Economists and policy observers continue to urge the government to pursue sustainable revenue generation and prudent spending to ensure the country's debt trajectory moves in a downward direction over the coming years.