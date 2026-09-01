Sri Lanka's Total Public Debt Climbs to Nearly US$98 Billion

Nation's Debt Burden Edges Closer to the US$100 Billion Mark

Sri Lanka's total public debt has reached US$97.952 billion, placing the debt-laden island nation perilously close to the significant threshold of US$100 billion, according to the latest available figures.

The staggering figure underscores the immense financial challenges Sri Lanka continues to face as it navigates one of the most severe economic crises in its post-independence history. The country has been engaged in a prolonged restructuring process involving both domestic and foreign creditors in a bid to restore fiscal stability and regain access to international capital markets.

Context of Sri Lanka's Debt Crisis

Sri Lanka's debt crisis came to a head in 2022 when the country declared its first-ever sovereign default, unable to service its foreign obligations amid a catastrophic shortage of foreign exchange reserves. The crisis triggered widespread fuel, medicine, and food shortages, leading to unprecedented public unrest and the eventual resignation of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Since then, the government has been working closely with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a bailout programme, while simultaneously negotiating debt restructuring agreements with bilateral creditors and international bondholders.

A Long Road to Recovery

While Sri Lanka has made measurable progress in stabilising its macroeconomic indicators — including improvements in inflation, foreign reserves, and exchange rate stability — the near-US$98 billion debt figure serves as a stark reminder that full economic recovery remains a long-term endeavour.

Sri Lanka's public debt encompasses both domestic and external borrowings.

The country continues to engage with multilateral lenders as part of its IMF-backed recovery programme.

Debt restructuring negotiations with various creditor groups remain a critical component of the nation's fiscal strategy.

Economists and policy analysts warn that sustainable debt management, improved revenue collection, and structural economic reforms will be essential if Sri Lanka is to avoid falling back into a debt trap in the years ahead.

The total public debt figure of US$97.952 billion highlights the scale of the challenge facing Sri Lanka's policymakers as they work to put the country's finances on a sound and sustainable footing.

As the government presses ahead with its reform agenda, citizens and investors alike will be watching closely to see whether Sri Lanka can successfully chart a course toward long-term fiscal resilience.