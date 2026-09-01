Two Sri Lankan Judges Named in Bribery Complaint Linked to X-Press Pearl Disaster Case

Two judges in Sri Lanka are facing a formal bribery complaint in connection with legal proceedings surrounding the X-Press Pearl maritime disaster, raising fresh concerns about judicial integrity in one of the country's most significant environmental cases in recent memory.

Complaint Filed Against Sitting Judges

A bribery complaint has been lodged against the two judges, alleging improper conduct related to the handling of the X-Press Pearl case. The complaint marks a troubling development in the ongoing legal battle stemming from the catastrophic sinking of the container vessel, which caused widespread environmental and economic damage to Sri Lanka's coastline.

Background: The X-Press Pearl Catastrophe

The X-Press Pearl, a Singapore-flagged container ship, caught fire and sank off the coast of Colombo in May 2021 in what experts described as one of the worst maritime environmental disasters in South Asian history. The vessel was carrying thousands of tonnes of cargo, including plastic pellets, chemicals, and hazardous materials, much of which spilled into Sri Lankan waters.

The disaster devastated local fishing communities, caused significant damage to marine ecosystems, and left a trail of destruction along the island's western coastline. Legal proceedings have since been ongoing, with multiple parties seeking accountability and compensation.

Judicial Conduct Under Scrutiny

The filing of a bribery complaint against judicial officers overseeing or connected to such a high-profile case has sent shockwaves through legal and civil society circles in Sri Lanka. Observers note that the integrity of the judiciary is paramount, particularly in cases of national importance involving foreign entities and substantial financial interests.

The complaint is expected to be taken up by the relevant authorities, though no further details regarding the identities of the two judges or the precise nature of the allegations have been officially confirmed at this stage.

Public Concern Grows

Environmental activists and fishing community representatives, who have long demanded justice for the damage caused by the X-Press Pearl incident, have expressed deep concern over the allegations. Many fear that corruption within the legal process could further delay or derail any meaningful accountability for the disaster.

The X-Press Pearl sank off Colombo in May 2021

The disaster released hazardous materials across Sri Lanka's western coast

Legal proceedings have been ongoing since the incident

Two judges now face a formal bribery complaint linked to the case

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement in response to the complaint. This is a developing story, and further details are expected to emerge as investigations proceed.

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