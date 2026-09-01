Transparency International Sri Lanka Takes Anti-Corruption Amendment Bill to Supreme Court

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has moved the Supreme Court in a bold legal challenge against a proposed amendment to the country's anti-corruption legislation, raising serious concerns about the direction of Sri Lanka's integrity framework.

Petition Filed Against Parliamentary Bill

TISL filed its petition on 31st August 2026, targeting the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Bill, which was placed on the Order Paper of Parliament on 19th August 2026. The watchdog organisation's decision to seek judicial intervention signals deep unease within civil society over the proposed legislative changes.

Growing Concern Over Anti-Corruption Framework

The move by TISL underscores mounting apprehension among transparency advocates regarding amendments that could potentially weaken Sri Lanka's existing anti-corruption mechanisms. As one of the country's most prominent civil society organisations dedicated to promoting accountability and good governance, TISL's decision to challenge the Bill in the Supreme Court carries significant weight.

The petition reflects TISL's longstanding commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Sri Lanka's legal and institutional frameworks designed to combat corruption at all levels.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has faced persistent challenges in tackling corruption across both public and private sectors. The Anti-Corruption Act, which governs the work of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), is considered a cornerstone of the nation's accountability architecture.

Any amendments perceived as diluting the effectiveness of that legislation are likely to draw intense scrutiny, both domestically and from international stakeholders monitoring Sri Lanka's governance reforms.

The Supreme Court's consideration of TISL's petition will be closely watched by legal experts, civil society groups, and the general public as a key test of the independence of Sri Lanka's judicial and legislative processes.