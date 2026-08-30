Maithripala Sirisena Receives 'President of the Happiest Era' Title at Special Ceremony

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has been bestowed with the honorary title "President of the Happiest Era" at a special recognition ceremony held in his honour, celebrating his tenure as the country's head of state.

A Tribute to a Former Leader

The ceremony brought together supporters, political allies, and well-wishers who gathered to pay tribute to Sirisena, who served as Sri Lanka's seventh Executive President from 2015 to 2019. The event highlighted what organisers described as a period of democratic renewal and good governance under his leadership.

Sirisena, who rose to the presidency on a wave of reform-driven public sentiment, is widely remembered for spearheading the constitutional amendments that curtailed executive powers and strengthened democratic institutions during his time in office.

A Presidency Defined by Reform

Supporters at the event recalled several key milestones of the Sirisena administration, including efforts to promote reconciliation, strengthen independent commissions, and restore civil liberties that had come under pressure in previous years.

The title conferred upon him reflects the sentiment of those who view his presidency as a comparatively stable and open chapter in Sri Lanka's post-war political history.

Sirisena, who continues to remain active in Sri Lankan politics as the leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), received the recognition with appreciation, reaffirming his commitment to the country's democratic values and the wellbeing of its people.

Continued Political Presence

Despite stepping down from the presidency following the 2019 election, Sirisena has remained a prominent figure in national politics. His party, the SLFP, continues to play a role in the broader political landscape of the island nation.

The honouring of former leaders through such recognition events is not uncommon in Sri Lanka, where political legacies are frequently revisited and debated in public discourse.

Well-wishers present at the ceremony expressed hope that the values associated with his administration — transparency, democratic accountability, and peaceful governance — would continue to inspire future leadership in the country.

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